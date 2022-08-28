Xiaomi to launch its next ‘ultra’ phone in more markets globally, CEO Lei Jun confirms

Xiaomi will launch its next Ultra-branded smartphone in more markets globally, CEO Lei Jun has confirmed. That phone does not have a name yet, there’s no information available on its probable specs either, but two things are certain. It will be co-engineered with Leica, and it will not be a China-exclusive like Xiaomi’s current heavyweight Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The 12S Ultra has been receiving a lot of rave reviews from almost everyone who’s managed to get their hands on it. Financial Express spent some hands-on time with it recently and came out very impressed with the hardware. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is, as we said in our first impressions, a great story-teller phone with an almost perfect camera.

But as impressive as it is, it is also disappointing that the phone would never launch outside of China. Xiaomi had pulled a miracle with its last ultra-phone, aka the Mi 11 Ultra, leading many to hope something similar would happen with the 12S Ultra, too. Lei Jun’s confirmation about the next ultra-Xiaomi phone coming to more markets also puts to rest all rumours about the 12S Ultra’s future roadmap with regards to a wider release.

The marquee feature of the 12S Ultra is its massive true “1-inch-type” Sony IMX989 camera sensor and Leica optics. The rest of the hardware, too, is top-notch. The phone has a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Powering the phone is a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging as well. Rounding off the package are Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and IP68 dust and water resistance.

