Xiaomi to launch its biggest smart TV, Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch in India on April 23

Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch: Xiaomi is set to launch its next smart TV in India – the 75-inch Mi QLED TV 4K – on April 23. This will be its biggest, and potentially the most powerful smart TV in India to date. It is also expected to be the most expensive product in Xiaomi’s TV lineup in India, considering the fact that just like in smartphones, the company has its Mi TVs positioned at a slightly higher end of the market and Redmi TVs as the more affordable products. It is expected that the features and specifications of the smart TV will remain more or less similar to the same series’ 55-inch variant that the company launched back in December.

Xiaomi announced the upcoming launch in a post on microblogging site Twitter. The event will be held online. At the same event, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11x series.

The 75-inch TV, which follows its 55-inch sibling, is targeted at the buyers who wish to have a theatre like experience at home, an increasingly popular demand now that theatres are shut and people are left to watch new releases on OTT platforms at homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch smart TV is likely to be priced under Rs 1.5 lakh, costing much less as compared to other brands that offer this screen size.

As far as specs are concerned, the 75-inch QLED-screen TV is expected to have Android TV 10, support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision HDR along with a hands-free access to Google Assistant. While these features are listed for the TV variant on the global website of the company, it is also expected that there would be some India-specific hardware and software customisations. These features, however, would be revealed soon enough to the awaiting users, with the launch event unveiling details about the price, features as well as availability in India.