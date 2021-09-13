Xiaomi to discontinue ‘Mi’ branding on products in India, here’s why

Earlier in the year, the company had given its brand logo a slight refresh and that will stay put as the corporate brand will continue to be represented by this new 'Mi' logo.
Xiaomi is expectedly retiring the Mi branding for its future products in India in line with the company’s global announcement. This means going forward, all Mi-branded products will instead ship with ‘Xiaomi’ branding. Those keeping track would be aware, this has started already more or less as the recently launched Mi NoteBook models, all carry the Xiaomi logo.
With the move, Xiaomi aims to unify its global brand presence and close the perception gap that people might have between its multiple sub-brands.
“Our aim is to have a unified presence,” Xiaomi India’s Jaskaran Singh Kapany said in a prepared statement, adding “with this new logo shift, we envision bridging the perception gap between our brand and products.”
The Mi branding dates back to 2010, the year that Xiaomi was created. The first product to carry the Mi branding wasn’t even a hardware product like a phone or something. It was software, actually. More precisely it was MIUI. Over the years, the company has delved into multiple product categories ranging from ball point pens to high-end smartphones and laptops. The brand made its India debut seven years ago with the Mi 3.
Over the years, Xiaomi went on to offer even more aggressively priced produces branching out into Redmi and recently into the Poco brand. The Mi brand has been all about premium products with cutting-edge technology since the very beginning. As Xiaomi looks at new frontiers after conquering markets like India and Europe, a distinct and clear brand identity is a must-have and therefore it comes as no surprise that something like this is happening now.
Earlier in the year, the company had given its brand logo a slight refresh and that will stay put as the corporate brand will continue to be represented by this new ‘Mi’ logo. All its Mi products, though, will be referred to as Xiaomi products. Redmi and Poco will meanwhile continue to function as is despite this transition.
