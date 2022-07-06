Xiaomi to bring back Redmi K-series after long hiatus; Redmi K50i India launch confirmed for July 20

Xiaomi is set to launch its first Redmi K-series phone in three years, aka Redmi K50i, in India on July 20. The last phones to launch under the line-up, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, had come around in 2019. So, you can say the Redmi K50i has been a long time coming.

The design of the phone has been revealed, to kick off the hype, and we’re expecting Xiaomi to drop more details in the coming days.

Some online reports suggest the Redmi K50i would be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+. Some are claiming it to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. Regardless, both these phones are very similar in looks and core hardware, the only differences coming by way of battery capacity and fats charging speed. While the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ has a 4,400mAh battery with 120W fast charging, the Redmi Note 11T Pro gets a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The rest of the specs include a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip, 64MP triple rear and 16MP front cameras, and official IP53 rating.

The design of the Redmi K50i bears a stark resemblance to the Redmi Note 11T Pro/Pro+ phones and unless Xiaomi makes any drastic changes to the internal hardware, the phone coming to India should be more or less on similar lines. But we’ll see.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro phones in India in July 2019 with high-end specs and attractive prices, though their pricing had also become a bone of contention because it was the first time the “Redmi” had breached the Rs 20,000 price bracket. The then Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain, had famously penned an open letter for fans justifying the reasoning behind the pricing and also simultaneously announced that the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro phones won’t show any ads like other Redmi phones.

It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the upcoming Redmi K50i. Stay tuned for more.