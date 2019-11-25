Xiaomi teases India launch of 108-megapixel camera phone, Mi Note 10 likely

Xiaomi could bring the Mi Note 10 to India

Xiaomi has begun teasing the launch of its 108-megapixel camera phone in India. While there are two smartphones fulfilling that criterion – Mi MIX Alpha and Mi Note 10 – the former is a concept device that will be released in limited quantities while the latter is commercially available in China. This strongly hints at the launch of the Mi Note 10 in India. Mi Note 10 is the global version of the Mi CC9 Pro and sports a 108-megapixel Samsung sensor.

While there is no tangible timeline for the launch of the Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s tweet confirms the 108-megapixel camera phone is indeed arriving. Xiaomi could be looking to change its strategy for the premium offerings in India, especially for the Mi brand that narrowed down to Android One smartphones after Mi 5 did not do well. The only products that continue to sell under the Mi brand are the Android One-powered smartphones available in the mid-range category.

Xiaomi shifted its focus to the premium market by launching the Redmi K20 series earlier this year. However, its close rival Realme upped its ante with the launch of Realme X2 Pro that is priced at Rs 29,990 – a price bracket that was once dominated by OnePlus smartphones. With growing competition, especially after Oppo, Vivo, and Asus entered the space, Xiaomi is looking to create a name in the premium market.

The Mi Note 10 comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display, runs MIUI 11, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For its rear cameras, there is a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Mi Note 10 has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5260mAh battery under the hood with 30W fast charging.