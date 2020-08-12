Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 12 for Mi, Redmi phones in India; eligible devices, features and everything to know

MIUI 12 focuses a great deal on privacy.

MIUI 12 for Xiaomi devices is now available in India. Xiaomi on Wednesday kicked off the roll out of MIUI 12 for eligible devices in India starting with the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro. As is usually the case, this is a phased roll out which means not all users will get it at the same time, but if you do happen to own an eligible Xiaomi phone, you can expect the update to drop anytime now.

MIUI 12 comes during a tumultuous time for Xiaomi when it is grappling with privacy issues. For what it’s worth, MIUI 12 focuses a great deal on privacy by bringing core Google privacy elements in their totality, to Xiaomi devices. At the same time, Xiaomi is also adding some India specific features to it like Magic Clone, though it’s only coming to its most high-end phone in India, which is the Mi 10. Xiaomi had recently announced that it was making a new version of MIUI software for Indian users without the banned Chinese apps. Whether it’s going to be part of MIUI 12 or just another update on top of MIUI 11 isn’t immediately clear at this point of time.

MIUI 12 features

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi is bringing in all the key privacy features that Android 10 is known for with MIUI 12. For instance, MIUI 12 will keep an eye out on all the permissions a user has given to an app, flagging off an alert every time these apps access the device’s camera and GPS. Users will also be able to grant an app permission for specific settings, for a specific amount of time in the latest version of MIUI. Users will be able to manually define permissions on per app basis as well.

Privacy will extend beyond core software in MIUI 12. MIUI 12’s universal casting tool that will allow users to cast videos, images, games and apps onto a bigger screen will include a private mode for instance. It will also be possible to remove sensitive information such as location metadata from photos before sharing them with others.

Mi fans, introducing #MIUI12 that's here to make your life easier. – Refreshed UI

– Intuitive visuals

– Super Wallpapers

– Built-in App Drawer

– New Camera UI

– Improved Productivity Features Rolling out soon to more devices.

RT & let us know which feature you loved the most. pic.twitter.com/R8MbKkiul1 — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) August 12, 2020

Apart from an upgraded privacy system, MIUI 12 will also bring an all-new look and design to Xiaomi phones with a relatively flatter user interface and seemingly faster animations. There are new live wallpapers to explore from Mars and the Earth (Xiaomi is calling them Super Wallpapers), as well as visual changes in Xiaomi’s always-on display mode. There’s also a new universal Dark Mode that’s more deeply integrated with the UI elements.

There’s also a new ultra-battery power saver, floating windows, and app drawer interface coming to Xiaomi phones with MIUI 12.

MIUI 12 eligible Xiaomi phones, update schedule

The following Xiaomi devices are eligible for MIUI 12 update starting August 2020:

Mi 10

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Information about other Xiaomi devices will be revealed at a later date. Poco phones, which are also based on Xiaomi’s MIUI, will meanwhile be updated separately, details of which will be shared by Poco.