Xiaomi Smart TV5A confirmed to launch in India on April 27 alongside Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Smart TV5A will be launched in India on April 27 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi confirmed today. The Mi TV 5A will be a follow-up to the Mi TV 4A line-up of “budget” smart TVs that includes models like the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. It isn’t immediately clear if there would be multiple models though the wording suggests only one product could be offing, at the time of writing. Xiaomi isn’t sharing the screen sizes yet. There is also no mention of a Horizon Edition.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is available in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch screen sizes. All come with 1080p resolution panels with 178-degree viewing angles. Prices start as low as Rs 16,499 for the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. The Mi TV 5A is also expected to be priced aggressively, going by the nature of these TVs and Xiaomi’s track record.

Xiaomi is usually known to drop new PatchWall features every time it announces a new smart TV and something similar will be expected from the Xiaomi Smart TV5A as well.

In other news, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 alongside the Xiaomi Smart TV5A on April 27. That’s a day before OnePlus launches the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds in India.

The 12 Pro is the most high-end phone that Xiaomi makes today. It will take on the OnePlus 10 Pro and also the likes of the iQOO 9 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The Xiaomi 12 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 56,200).

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is Xiaomi’s first tablet here in seven years. The Mi Pad was the one and only tablet that Xiaomi ever launched in India — that came way back in 2015. The Pad 5 was initially launched in China last year.

