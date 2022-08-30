Xiaomi Smart TV X series with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision launched in India; price starts at Rs 28,999

Xiaomi has launched the affordable Xiaomi Smart TV X series in India. The series spawns three screen size models, 43-, 50-, and 55-inch, all with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision playback support. Xiaomi Smart TV X series price in India starts at Rs 28,999 and it will be available starting from September 14.

XIAOMI SMART TV X SERIES PRICE, SALE DATE

Xiaomi Smart TV X series, as mentioned above, comes in three screen size options— 43-, 50-, and 55-inch. The 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X price in India is set at Rs 28,999. The 50- and 55-inch models will sell for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

The series will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores starting from September 14.

XIAOMI SMART TV X SERIES SPECS, FEATURES

Xiaomi says the Smart TV X series boasts of a metallic frame and a screen-to-body ratio of up to a whopping 96.9 percent, which is to say, it comes with extremely slim bezels. You will be able to get it in three screen sizes— 43-, 50-, and 55-inch— all with 4K resolution and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine baked-in.

With 94 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage, these TVs can show 1.07 billion colours, Xiaomi claims. Premium features like Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG are also available, in addition to MEMC— Xiaomi calls it Reality Flow.

Under the hood, these TVs have a quad-core Cortex A55 CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

These budget TVs feature two speakers with a combined output of 30W speaker and support for Dolby Audio and DTS:X technology. Software is Android TV 10. Xiaomi’s content aggregator PatchWall UI is also available as a standalone skin.

Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC), 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, and headphone jack in addition to dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs also gets support for “OK Google” voice and Chromecast built-in.

