Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 ‘budget’ smart Android TV launched in India for Rs 16,999: Details

Xiaomi, today, launched the Smart TV 5A Pro 32 in India. This new budget smart Android TV is being billed as an “enhanced version of the recently launched Xiaomi Smart TV 5A.” Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 price in India is set at Rs 16,999 and it will be available to buy across both online and offline channels.

XIAOMI SMART TV 5A PRO 32 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 (32-inch) has been launched in India at a highly aggressive price of Rs 16,999. It will be available from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores. Xiaomi says the “first sale is coming soon.” We will update this piece when we have more information about the exact date.

The Xiaomi TV 5A series, to recall, is available in three screen sizes, 32-, 40-, and 43-inch, with price in India starting at Rs 13,999 going all the way up to Rs 24,999.

XIAOMI SMART TV 5A PRO 32 SPECS, FEATURES

The Smart TV 5A Pro 32 is a 32-inch smart TV with a “premium metallic casing and bezel-less” HD-ready (1366 x 768p) display with Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine baked-in. Under the hood, it has a quad-core Cortex A55 CPU paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. There is also an ALLM or Auto Low Latency Mode in this TV though the maximum refresh rate is only 60Hz.

The budget TV features two speakers with a combined output of 24W speaker setup and support for Dolby Audio and DTS:X technology. Software is Android TV 11. Xiaomi’s content aggregator PatchWall UI (version 4) is also available as a standalone skin.

Connectivity options include 2x HDMI 2.0 (1x ARC), 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, and headphone jack in addition to dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV also gets support for “OK Google” voice and Chromecast built-in.