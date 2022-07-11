Xiaomi smart standing fan with voice control launched in India: Check price, full specs

Xiaomi, today, launched the smart standing fan 2 in India. The standing fan, that’s somewhat modular in nature, has a sleek minimalist design geared for a silent operation and can be controlled with voice. Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 price in India is set at Rs 6,999.

XIAOMI STANDING FAN 2 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The smart standing fan from Xiaomi has a sticker price of Rs 6,999. For a limited period— between July 11-July 18— Xiaomi will sell it at a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 5,999. Xiaomi says it’s a “pre-order discount” exclusively available on mi.com and part of the brand’s 8-year anniversary celebrations in the country.

XIAOMI STANDING FAN 2 SPECS, FEATURES

The Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 comes in single white colourway and weighs only 3kg. It can be assembled easily at home. Xiaomi says, the process is 6-step. The fan’s height is user adjustable so it can be placed both on the ground as well as on a table top.

The fan uses a dual blade setup which is a combination of 7+5 “wing-shaped” blades that rotate simultaneously “increasing the airflow for a more powerful cooling.” There are up to 100 levels of speed available and users can control this using Xiaomi’s Mi Home app. Alexa and Google Assistant voice prompts are also available to change the fan speed.

Under the hood, you get a “silent” BLDC Copper-wire motor. The Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 has a maximum range of 14m and it supports up to 140-degree horizontal and 39-degree vertical rotation on its axis.

Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 launch follows hot on the heels of Xiaomi 360-degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i launch in the country. The smart security camera comes with enhanced night vision, intelligent motion detection, real-time two-way voice calling, and support for Xiaomi’s Camera Viewer app. The device is priced at Rs 2,999. Additionally, Xiaomi has also taken its ongoing 8-year anniversary celebrations to showcase the CyberDog, an open-source quadruped robot companion, across select Mi Home stores in the country.