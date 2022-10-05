Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro launched with AMOLED screen, built-in GNSS system, water resistance: Check price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the Smart Band 7 Pro for global markets alongside the Xiaomi 12T series. It will be a follow up model to Smart Band 7 which was rolled out in China earlier in the year and then launched globally in June. The Smart Band 7’s Pro model comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen which supports more than 150 in-app watch faces. The smart band has a built-in GNSS system – allowing users to track the routes without a smartphone.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: Price, availability

Xiaomi’s latest edition to its smart band – Smart Band 7 Pro starts at €99.

Smart Band 7 Pro is available in two colours – Ivory and Black. Additionally, there are six colour options for TPU straps – Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Black, and Pink.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro will be available to purchase via Xiaomi’s official channels in Europe.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: Specifications, features

The smart band features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED colour touchscreen, 486×280 pixels resolution, pixel density of 326 ppi, with a peak brightness of 500nits. It also features auto-brightness. Furthermore, the display comes with tempered glass covering with an anti-fingerprint coating as well.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro allows users to track the routes without a smartphone with its built-in GNSS system – the band also comes with water resistance up to 5ATM.

The smart band also features some health and fitness features – including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement and sleep tracking as well.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is compatible with Android 6.0 or above and iOS 12 or above – connects with them through Bluetooth v5.2. The Chinese tech giant hasn’t revealed the smart band’s battery capacity; however, it is advertised to offer up to 12 days of battery life.