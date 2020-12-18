Xiaomi shipped most smartphones in October in India; Realme registered highest growth

Xiaomi most shipped smartphone in October 2020 in India. (IE Image)

Xiaomi secured the top spot in the Indian smartphone market in October shipping 5.5 million handsets, said data from International Data Corporation. The Chinese electronics giant acquired a 24.8 per cent market share, about 38 per cent increase from last year. The second spot belonged to Samsung with 20.6 per cent market share and a significantly higher year-on-year growth of 42.2 per cent. Overall, 21 million smartphones were sold in the Indian market in October, a record 42 per cent year-on-year growth.

As per IDC’s Indian Monthly Smartphone Tracker, Xiaomi shipped 1.6 million more handsets in October 2020 compared to the same period last year. The Korean electronics major, Samsung on the other hand shipped 4.5 million units in India. Vivo secured the third spot shipping 3.9 million units in October, growing 37.3 per cent this year. Realme in the fourth spot shipped three million units but registered the highest growth among all four smartphone maker companies with 48.2 per cent growth.

Oppo in the fifth-place grew by 40.2 per cent by shipping 2.7 million smartphones. Other brands together shipped 2.4 million units.

According to IDC, this significant growth in the electronics industry is due to online sales and the pending demand from the third quarter of the year when shops were closed due to lockdown. 21 million phones that were shipped to India in highest ever October sales and second-highest ever in a single months after 23 million units that were shipped in September this year.

Online sales of smartphones contributed to the total shipment in October. Sale of low to mid-range smartphones between price ranges Rs 7,400 and Rs 41,700 shot by 60 per cent on a year-on-year basis. In the premium segment, Apple led the market with 16 per cent year-on-year growth in October.