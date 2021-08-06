Xiaomi sets new record, overtakes Samsung in June sales to become world’s top smartphone brand

Cumulatively, the Chinese manufacturer has sold nearly 800 million smartphones since its 2011 inception. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Xiaomi has dethroned Samsung and Apple to become the world’s top smartphone brand in June – the first time that the Chinese smartphone vendor has topped the global list — according to Monthly Market Pulse data from Counterpoint Research.

With a 26 per cent on-month growth in sales, Xiaomi also became the fastest-growing brand in June. The original equipment manufacturer had a 17.1 per cent share of global smartphone sales during the month. South Korean giant Samsung cornered 15.7 per cent share of smartphones sold, while Apple rounded off the top three with 14.3 per cent.

“Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline,” Research Director Tarun Pathak said on the company’s rise to the top.