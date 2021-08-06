Xiaomi sets new record, overtakes Samsung in June sales to become world’s top smartphone brand

The original equipment manufacturer had a 17.1 per cent share of global smartphone sales during the month.
Xiaomi has dethroned Samsung and Apple to become the world’s top smartphone brand in June – the first time that the Chinese smartphone vendor has topped the global list — according to Monthly Market Pulse data from Counterpoint Research.
With a 26 per cent on-month growth in sales, Xiaomi also became the fastest-growing brand in June. The original equipment manufacturer had a 17.1 per cent share of global smartphone sales during the month. South Korean giant Samsung cornered 15.7 per cent share of smartphones sold, while Apple rounded off the top three with 14.3 per cent.
“Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline,” Research Director Tarun Pathak said on the company’s rise to the top.
“The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and Honor’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints.” Xiaomi also landed the number two spot in terms of global sales during Q2. Cumulatively, the Chinese manufacturer has sold nearly 800 million smartphones since its 2011 inception. Counterpoint analysts, however, see the trend being temporary. The surge in Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases is likely to have disrupted Samsung’s June output, the research firm said in its note. However, once Samsung recovers, the ranks are likely to change. “China’s market grew 16 per cent month on month in June, driven by the 618 festival, with Xiaomi being the fastest growing OEM, riding on its aggressive offline expansion in lower-tier cities and solid performance of its Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi K series,” said Senior Analyst Varun Mishra. “At the same time, due to a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Samsung’s production was disrupted in June, which resulted in the brand’s devices facing shortages across channels. Xiaomi… was the biggest beneficiary from the short-term gap left by Samsung’s A series.”
Counterpoint analysts, however, see the trend being temporary. The surge in Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases is likely to have disrupted Samsung’s June output, the research firm said in its note.
However, once Samsung recovers, the ranks are likely to change.
