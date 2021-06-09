Xiaomi says it sold over 300 Cr worth of Mi 11X series phones in India in less than 2 months, Mi 11 Lite launch date revealed

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

The Mi 11X series is off to a blazing start. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain on Wednesday said the company has sold over Rs 300 Crore worth of Mi 11X series phones in India in 1.5 months of launch “despite lockdowns.” The series includes the flagship Mi 11X Pro and the mid-tier Mi 11X. Xiaomi isn’t sharing model-specific sales details. It did however confirm that it is gearing to launch another Mi 11 phone, the Mi 11 Lite in the country, on June 22.

The Mi 11X series was launched in late April with the Mi 11X going on sale from April 27 itself and Mi 11X Pro going on sale from May 3. In typical Xiaomi fashion, both these phones punch above their weight class with specs and feature set. They also manage to do that at highly aggressive prices. While the Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,999, the Mi 11X Pro starts at Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi had also launched its most ambitious phone, the Mi 11 Ultra, alongside but that phone has failed to go on sale, and it appears that it won’t go on sale at all for the unforeseeable future. Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 11 Ultra is delayed indefinitely due to “circumstances beyond our control.” The reason being, government’s ban on imports of finished electronic devices containing Wi-Fi modules from China. Like the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra is not made in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite “4G” incoming

Be that as it may, it seems Xiaomi isn’t letting this brief setback hamper its launch cycle and product announcements. Already, it has confirmed its next product for India. The Mi 11 Lite. This phone is available globally – since March – in both 4G and 5G configurations. Now, Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly mentioned the variant of Mi 11 Lite that’s coming to India but going by its early teasers, it is highly likely that it will launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G in the country. Why? Well, for the simple reason, had it been a 5G phone, Xiaomi would have made sure to put that up in its hype-reel unless of course it wants to keep fans guessing.

In Xiaomi’s current portfolio, the Mi 10i is your gateway to 5G with a starting price of Rs 20,999, while the Mi 11X is a more premium 5G offering with a starting price of Rs 29,999. The Mi 11 Lite is a phone that is likely to slot in between the Mi 10i and Mi 11X and isn’t so much about the underlying hardware as it is about its slim and light design.

It has a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has three cameras on the back, a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP macro. On the front it has a 16MP camera. Powering the phone is a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The 4G model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (while the 5G version uses the Snapdragon 780).

Going lower than the Mi 10i is obviously not a “logical” option for Xiaomi, while getting close to the Mi 11X could muddie the waters for the Mi 11X should the company also include 5G in the Mi 11 Lite’s spec sheet.

Xiaomi isn’t known to keep you guessing till the very end, it would rather have you start talking about its products early on. This is a company that stuns you with its pricing choices. Although, it did spring in a surprise with the Redmi Note 10 series recently, launching the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with fast Super AMOLED screens when almost everybody was expecting it to go with either 120Hz and LCD or 60Hz and Super AMOLED. For now, it’s safe to assume that Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite with 4G in India on June 22, unless it decides to flip that switch again. Not that buyers would mind.