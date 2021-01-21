Xiaomi says educational, devotional content witnessed huge spike in viewership on its PatchWall-based Mi TVs in 2020

Amidst this, original content produced by the OTT platforms also became very popular.

Mi India PatchWall Replay 2020: Smartphone giant Mi India has released the PatchWall Replay 2020, its annual trend report which highlights the entertainment consumption trends witnessed among Indians in the last year. In a statement, the company said that the report evaluated consumption patterns of more than 50 lakh consumers across more than 25 content partners. PatchWall, which is Mi TV’s content solution providing content from India as well as the globe. The company said that the solution witnessed more than 1,400 crore interactions across multiple categories of entertainment, including music, TV shows, movies as well as content for kids.

Key trends observed by Mi India in 2020

Amid the multiple lockdowns that the country faced, the consumption of content on OTT platforms increased significantly, and the company found that the trend of consumption changed gradually throughout the year. It also noticed that the number of people watching movies on weekdays increased in 2020 by 2.5 times as compared to the previous year, with movie views increasing by 97%.

Throughout the year, movies like Dil Bechara, Angrezi Medium, Laxxmi, Chhalaang, Lootcase and Chintu Ka Birthday were trending through the year, Mi said, with users looking up Rajinikanth extensively during February. In March, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone trended, while May saw a spike in search for superhero movies. July was dominated by people searching for Sushant Singh Rajput, after the actor’s demise, and in August, cricket started trending after resumption of the sport.

Between April and August, viewers watched many movies that had been shifted to OTT releases after theatres continued to remain shut, making these the blockbuster months.

Another key trend was the extensive viewing of devotional titles like Ramayana and Mahabharat after the re-runs of these shows on Doordarshan gained major traction. PatchWall saw over 30 lakh interactions with these titles.

Amidst this, original content produced by the OTT platforms also became very popular, with titles like Mirzapur 2, Paatal Lok, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story gaining major viewership.

Educational content on the rise

As the year saw switch to online classes, PatchWall also witnessed a 177% increase in the edutainment content, while kids streaming as whole increased by 205%. ‘Baby Shark’ became popular in kids’ music, and shows like ‘Tales of Akbar and Birbal’ and ‘Bal Ganesha’ led the edutainment category in terms of viewership.

Apart from this, the consumption of regional language content, content guiding people regarding fitness, as well as live news and music also witnessed significant increase among users who were stuck at their homes due to the lockdown.