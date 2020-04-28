Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo begin accepting online orders for smartphones amid India’s coronavirus lockdown

You can now order a Xiaomi , Samsung or Vivo smartphone in India.

You can now order a Xiaomi, Samsung or Vivo smartphone in India despite there being a figurative “ban” on the sale of non-essentials during the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The top smartphone brands in India have started taking “prepaid” orders for smartphones silently via their respective e-commerce websites and even though buying a new smartphone is subject to a few conditions today, it seems there’s some hope that things may be on the verge of normalcy — or at least, it seems, smartphone brands are hopeful that thing would get better soon.

It’s important to understand how Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo, have been able to find a workaround the Government of India’s directive on smartphone sales. According to the Government of India, all e-commerce websites are prohibited from selling non-essential goods — that includes smartphones — until May 3. This however has more to do with smartphone deliveries, via physical means, rather than x, y, or z person ordering a product — so it seems.

Brands like Xiaomi also reserve the right to cancel any and all orders with due communication to the customer.

If you head over to either of Xiaomi, Samsung, or Vivo’s e-commerce websites, you will be able to order a smartphone now but neither of the companies will guarantee you a delivery anytime soon. The smartphone that you purchase now, by paying a full amount, from any of these websites, will only be delivered to you after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. Xiaomi also notes that “deliveries are subject to state-level and local restrictions as well as capabilities of our delivery partners.” Brands like Xiaomi also reserve the right to cancel any and all orders with due communication to the customer.

To recall, Xiaomi had started taking smartphone orders a day before the Government of India was supposed to ease restrictions on e-commerce websites that would have allowed them to operate fully, from April 20. The Government however took a U-turn on the same day, keeping all restrictions on e-commerce, as is until May 3, forcing Xiaomi to also stop taking orders.

Interestingly, even though some smartphone brands have started taking smartphone orders on their websites, doesn’t mean you can also pick them similarly from Flipkart and Amazon. Flipkart and Amazon are currently taking orders for essentials only.

Also Read Smartphone sales to remain suspended until May 3 as Govt of India revises e-commerce guidelines