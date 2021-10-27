Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 11 series design, confirms key hardware details ahead of October 28 launch

Redmi Note 11 Pro in Shallow Dream Galaxy colourway.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11 series, the next batch of Redmi Note phones in China on October 28. The series will reportedly have three models—at least to begin with—a vanilla Redmi Note 11 and more powerful Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. They are likely to replace the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max launched earlier this year.

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi has revealed the full design of the ‘pro’ Redmi Note 11. The Pro Plus model is expected to have more or less the same design, like it was in the case of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 11 may have a slightly tweaked design, if we were to apply the same theory. Regardless, we now know what the Redmi Note 11 Pro would look like and it’s safe to assume, the vanilla and Pro Plus variants won’t look dramatically different.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Setting a new benchmark for value for money

So, what’s changing? Well, not a lot but there are some neat upgrades incoming. The Redmi Note 11 series seems to have a more squared-out design, but it’s not as edgy as the one seen in the newer iPhones. The rear camera setup is familiar and zooming in confirms that the ‘pro’ Redmi Note 11 will come with an 108MP primary camera—this has been confirmed by Xiaomi also previously—alongside three others.

On the front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a hole punch cut-out similar to its predecessor. Xiaomi has previously confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 series will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display although we’re not sure if that’s going to be the case with all the models. The Redmi Note 10 came with a 60Hz LCD panel so it would be interesting to see how things pan out. Alongside that fast display, the Redmi Note 11 series is also set to come with whopping 120W fast charging.

Another key hardware detail is that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 system-on-chip. Rumour-mill has it that the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will come with Dimensity 810 and 1200 respectively.

Now, Xiaomi is known to tweak some of the hardware specifics of its phones before launching them globally so we’ll have to wait and watch how these phones end up looking in other markets including India. Stay tuned for more on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 series launch on October 28 as we bring you every detail as it happens.