Xiaomi retains top spot for most smartphones shipped in India in Q1 2021: IDC

Xiaomi Mi 10i was the leading 5G model in the first quarter of this year,

Xiaomi has been the leading smartphone company in India for the 15th consecutive quarter, i.e more than four years in a row. The company’s India head and global VP Manu Kumar Jain said Xiaomi has shipped the most number of smartphones in India in Q1 2021. Citing an IDC report he confirmed that the smartphone giant has secured 27.2 percent market share in India in smartphones. Moreover, Xiaomi has sold over three million Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 ultra globally since they were launched in China in December last year and then globally in February this year.

According to the report prepared by IDC, Xiaomi shipped 10.4 million units to India in the first quarter of 2021 even when the market share came down slightly compared to the first quarter of 2020 that sold 10.1 million handsets. Closely Following is Samsung with 7.3 million units shipped and capturing 19 per cent of the market share. Vivo and Oppo took the third and fourth spot with 17.3 per cent and 12.2 per cent market share respectively. Realme sold 4.1 million phones and got a 10.7% market share.

While Mi 10i was the leading 5G model in the first quarter of this year, Redmi 9 series models accounted for 10 percent of Xiaomi’s overall demand in India, the IDC report further said.

In other news, Xiaomi took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to announce that the Mi 11 series models have sold over 3 million units globally. The sales figure of the Mi 11 models were taken between January and April 2021 utilizing third-party retailer sales records and other external sources. The Mi 11 series did business in 2021 for only three months after it was announced worldwide in February.

The higher-end Mi 11 models, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, came much later after they were launched in China in March. Only Mi 11 Ultra is now available in India for Rs 69,990.