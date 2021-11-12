Xiaomi retains pole position in Q3 but smartphone shipments see decline due to shortage of components: Report

The IDC report attributes to fall in shipment of smartphones to “shortage of components”

After registering growth for four consecutive quarters, the Indian smartphone market slumped by 12 per cent year-over-year(Y-O-Y) in the third quarter of 2021 ending on September 30, said International Data Corporation (IDC) report. India has the third-largest 5G smartphone market and brings 7 per cent of the global shipments. In the last quarter 48 million smartphone units were shipped, the report said. Even leading phone manufacturer Xiaomi witnessed a decline in shipments in the third quarter of 2021.

The IDC report attributes to fall in shipment of smartphones to “shortage of components” and unusually highly 3Q of 2020 comparison base. Third-quarter of last year saw shipment of 54.2 million units. In quarter over quarter comparison there is a growth of 47 per cent.

Xiaomi continued to lead the smartphone market in India about its shipment declined to 17 per cent YoY. Samsung at 33 per cent decline remained in second spot followed by Vivo (13 per cent decline) and Realme (5 per cent decline) and Oppo at fifth spot of shipments. Xiaomi’s spin-off Poco, however, witnessed a high 65 percent YoY growth in shipments.

Online channels contributed for 52 per cent of the shipments and witnessed 5 per cent decline on YoY basis, while Offline channels registered an 18 percent YoY shipment decline.

The report further said, from January to September 2021, 17 million 5G smartphones were shipped to India, the third-largest smart-phone market. Ten million units were shipped at an average selling price of $401 (roughly Rs 29,800) in the quarter.

Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India in the Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report said.” Due to supply challenges, 4Q21 is expected to see a decline, resulting in annual shipments below 160 million in 2021. The first half of 2022 will remain challenging, with some easing out expected in the latter half of 2022.”