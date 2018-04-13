Xiaomi reportedly working on two phones with Always-On display, Snapdragon 710 SoC

Xiaomi may choose not to launch one or both of these devices commercially, as these could be just the specimen devices for internal testing

Qualcomm is reported to be working on a new Snapdragon chip series that it will launch later this year. While it was earlier speculated that the company might name the new series as Snapdragon 670, a new report now says that the series could launch as Snapdragon 710 instead. Moreover, the first two smartphones that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor series will be Xiaomi’s recently rumoured mid rangers codenamed ‘Comet’ and ‘Sirius’, says the report.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the Xiaomi Comet and Sirius smartphones will be the first smartphones that will hone-in towards the yet-to-launch Snapdragon chipsets. The report further reveals that the Xiaomi ‘Comet’ smartphone will come with specifications such as an OLED display with the Always-On feature, dual SIM card support, 3100mAh battery under the hood, and an IR blaster, in addition to the Snapdragon 710 processor. The smartphone is also said to come running on Android 8.1 Oreo.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi ‘Sirius’ will come with the same Snapdragon 710 SoC, however, it will bear a notched display, reports XDA Developers. Besides, the smartphone will have an OLED Always-On display, dual SIM card slots, and a 3120mAh battery. There will be a Portrait mode in the camera app on the Android 8.1 Oreo platform. Both the models won’t come with microSD card support and NFC connectivity option.

The report further suggests that Xiaomi may choose not to launch one or both of these devices commercially, as these could be just the specimen devices for internal testing. On the other hand, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processors are expected to commercially debut this year for the mid-range smartphones. The Snapdragon 710 processor features dual-core ARM Cortex A75 and hexacore ARM Cortex A55 clusters.