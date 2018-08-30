Xiaomi releases this Poco F1 feature on Google Play store: How to download

Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched earlier this month

Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched in India earlier this month, followed by the announcement that the Poco Launcher, which is a key part of the specially optimised version of MIUI, will make its way to other phones as well. The company released the beta APK file for the same early last week ahead of its impending release on the Google Play store. The Poco Launcher has now been released in the beta build via Google Play store.

The Xiaomi Poco Launcher is a spruced up version of MIUI, which is a highly-customised skin preloaded on Redmi and Mi brand phones. The MIUI 9.6 packs the Poco Launcher that borrows a lot of features from the Pixel Launcher, as well as support for third-party icon packs, which has been available on launchers such as Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher, and more. The Google Search bar has been highlighted to be placed at the bottom, swiping up which opens the app drawer, a first for MIUI.

The Google Play store listing of Poco Launcher labels it as ‘unreleased’, which means that it is not stable at the moment. The developers invite select people to begin testing an app early and close invitations as soon as the slots are full, which is what happened with Poco Launcher. The early access for Poco Launcher is full, so you cannot join the programme and download the early version. Xiaomi has not said when the early access opens next for Poco Launcher in Google Play store. However, the APK file is available via MIUI Forum and APKMirror.

Xiaomi is placing big hopes on Poco F1 to snatch a considerable share out of OnePlus’ and Samsung’s pie. OnePlus pipped Samsung to become the top premium smartphone seller company in the second quarter. The OnePlus 6 was launched earlier this year and sold one million units within 22 days in India. With Xiaomi Poco F1, the market will see more aggressive competition, more so because the smartphone costs Rs 20,999 for the base variant in India.