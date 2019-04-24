Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel Super Selfie camera launched, rivals Samsung Galaxy M20

Published: April 24, 2019 1:12:16 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor

Redmi Y3 has been officially launched

Redmi Y3 has been made official in India by Xiaomi on Wednesday, April 24. It is the sequel to the Redmi Y2, which was launched last year, and comes with bumped specifications. Xiaomi has always emphasised that its Redmi Y series is meant for selfie fanatics, which is why the Redmi Y3 has a 32-megapixel ‘Super Selfie’ front camera powered by AI.

Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India, kickstarted the unveiling of Redmi Y3 at a New Delhi event. Sharma said that the aperture of the selfie camera packing a 32-megapixel sensor has been increased by 22 per cent. The Super Selfie camera on the Redmi Y3 offers Auto HDR, which is useful in clicking selfies against a light source.

The Redmi Y3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that costs Rs 11,999. The first sale will be held on April 30 at 12 noon via mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Amazon.in. Airtel customers will get additional 1120GB data in their account with Redmi Y3.

There is a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display on the Redmi Y3. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Xiaomi has given the Redmi Y3 the Aura Prism design at the back, which looks shimmery. The Redmi Y3 comes in Elegant Blue, Bold Red, and Prime Black colours. Apart from the 3.5mm headphone jack, the Redmi Y3 retains the IR blaster to let you control TVs, ACs, and more.

Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options. There are two cameras at back – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor – accompanied by an LED flash. The storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card by up to 512GB. Fueling the Redmi Y3 is a 4000mAh battery with fast charge support.

