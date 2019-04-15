Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel Super Selfie camera to launch on April 24

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 11:45 AM

Redmi Y3 could come with a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging

Xiaomi is holding an event on April 24 to launch its next smartphone that has a 32-megapixel Super Selfie camera residing in a dewdrop-style notch. This is likely the Redmi Y3 that has been making the rounds in the rumour mill for quite some time. The company has sent media invites, in addition to a public announcement on Twitter made by Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain.

“Mi fans, your time to shine and show who you are to the world is almost here. Few more days till we reveal #32MP Super Selfie. Mark the date 24-04-2019,” Jain wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Jain had previously teased a new member to the Redmi Y series in a tweet that hinted at the 32-megapixel camera capability. The Redmi Y3 has been rumoured to come with a 32-megapixel sensor. In fact, the smartphone was reported to come bearing the Samsung GD1 32-megapixel sensor, which is a significant bump over the prequel Redmi Y2 that had a 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Samsung sensor, which is reported to be packed inside the selfie camera on the Redmi Y3, supports HDR capabilities. It was last seen on the Vivo V15 Pro, which was touted as the first 32-megapixel selfie camera phone. As far as the rear cameras are concerned, the Redmi Y3 will have the same setup as the predecessor – a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the Redmi Y3 could come with a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging. The processor is unknown at the moment but reports have suggested the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The details of the Redmi Y3 display are also not available as of now. In any case, we will learn about all the specifications on the unveiling day of Xiaomi Redmi Y3.

