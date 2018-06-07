Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 16-megapixel AI selfie camera, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 launched: Price in India, features, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is 37 per cent faster than the Snapdragon 435 processor packed inside the Redmi Y1

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has been launched in India at an event held in New Delhi. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi S2 that was launched in China earlier this year. Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India, announced the Redmi Y2, also detailing the key features of the highlight hardware – the cameras. Taking on the camera without HDR support, Jain said that the Redmi Y2’s 16-megapixel selfie camera ‘preserves’ the bindi without smudging them with the skin of forehead, meanwhile talking about the other aspects of the selfie camera.

At the launch event, Jain also outlined some of the statistics of the market share of selfie phones in India. Xiaomi’s data shows that the Redmi Y1 – which was launched last year – has a 7.05 per cent share in the Q1 2018 while the other mobile phones, including Oppo F5, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy On7 2016, and Honor 9 Lite raked in a market share of 6.06 per cent, 5.46 per cent, 5.13 per cent, and 5.02 per cent, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version costs Rs 12,999 in India. The handset will be available from June 12, 12 noon via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The smartphone is available in Rose Gold, Dark Grey, and Gold colour options. Xiaomi is giving a free protective case with the smartphone.

For the launch offers, the ICICI customers will be able to avail an instant cashback of Rs 500 on purchasing the Redmi Y2 on June 12. The Airtel customers will get Rs 1,800 as instant cashback, in addition to 240GB as additional data on their numbers.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Features, Specifications

The highlighted feature of the Redmi Y2 is the selfie camera that has a 16-megapixel shooter with 5-element lens and support for HDR, something that Xiaomi touts can improve the selfies drastically. The handset support dual SIM cards (Nano) in a dedicated slot and runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is 37 per cent faster than the Snapdragon 435 processor packed inside the Redmi Y1. The smartphone packs 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

The most-talked hardware components of the Redmi Y2 are the cameras. The rear camera on the smartphone has dual shooters – 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone capture Bokeh effect with a few nifty features such as object removal from the background, as well as detailed perspective for the defocused background. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with AI Beauty that enhances and optimises the selfies. It also works for facial recognition on the phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with a 3080mAh battery under the hood, which is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of media consumption and 31 days of standby. There are standard connectivity options on the Redmi Y2 including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others.