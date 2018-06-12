Xiaomi Redmi Y2 up for grabs in first sale today at 12 pm: How to book and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be up for grabs in its first sale today

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be up for grabs in its first sale today. The smartphone will be available via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores today, June 12 starting at 12 noon. The smartphone was launched last week in India as a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 which was unveiled in China recently. The smartphone is touted to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI capabilities.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India is Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone, as we said, will be available to purchase via Amazon India website, Mi.com online store, and Mi Home offline outlets. The sale will commence at 12 noon.

The Redmi Y2 comes with launch offers including an instant cashback of Rs 500 on purchases made via ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Airtel is giving away a cashback of Rs 1,800 along with free additional data of 240GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 supports dual SIM cards (Nano) in a dedicated slot and runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is 37 per cent faster than the Snapdragon 435 processor packed inside the Redmi Y1. The smartphone packs 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

The cameras are the highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. The rear camera on the smartphone has dual shooters – 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone capture Bokeh effect with a few nifty features such as object removal from the background, as well as detailed perspective for the defocused background. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with AI Beauty that enhances and optimises the selfies. It also works for facial recognition on the phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is fueled by a 3080mAh battery under the hood, which is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of media consumption and 31 days of standby. There are standard connectivity options on the Redmi Y2 including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others.