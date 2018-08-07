Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 12 pm today: Get up to free 240GB data, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a 16-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched earlier this year as the successor to the Redmi Y1 that launched last year. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched as the Redmi S2 in China a few days before its launch in India.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India price is set at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 12,999. You can purchase the smartphone in the flash sale starting at 12 noon today. You can get Airtel Rs 1,800 cashback and up to 240GB data for free on the purchase of the Redmi Y2.

Specification-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a dual SIM smartphone and comes preloaded with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has dual shooters – 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with AI Beauty that enhances and optimises the selfies. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is fueled by a 3080mAh battery under the hood, which is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of media consumption and 31 days of standby.