Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with a 5.99-inch display

Continuing the celebrations for its fifth anniversary in India, Xiaomi has now announced a permanent price cut on the Redmi Y2 budget smartphone. Launched last year in India, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and will now be available to purchase starting at Rs 8,999. The price cut on Redmi Y2 comes close on the heels of two permanent slash in the price of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2 announced earlier this week.

The price cut of Rs 1,000 is applicable to both the Redmi Y2 variants – the 3GB/32GB variant and the 4GB/64GB model. The former can now be purchased at Rs 8,999 while the latter will be available at Rs 10,999. The previous pricing for both the variants was Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. However, the 4GB/64GB model got a price cut of Rs 1,000 and was available at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India and announced to dole out offers for the customers each day this week. The first two offers that were announced on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A2 earlier this week. The Redmi Note 5 Pro now comes with up to Rs 4,000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 12,999 for the base model. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a permanent price cut of up to Rs 4,500.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched as the successor to Redmi Y1, the company’s first selfie-centric camera phone. It packs a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded further via microSD card.

For the cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sports a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor at the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Super Pixel sensor accompanied by an LED flash. The Redmi Y2 is backed by a 3080mAh battery under the hood.