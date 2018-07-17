Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi LED TV sale live: Here are the offers you get in Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sales

Amazon Prime Day sale and Flipkart Big Shopping Days are underway

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will go on sale for the second time today this week. The flash sale for the Redmi Y2 will begin at 12 pm on Amazon.in under the Prime Day sale. The selfie smartphone that was launched last month in India went on sale yesterday as a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Besides, Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch and Mi TV 4A 43-inch and 32-inch models will also be up for grabs in the flash sale scheduled for 12 pm today in Flipkart.com Big Shopping Days, after their sale conducted yesterday as well.

The Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off yesterday at 12 noon and Redmi Y2 was made available under the flash sale at 1 pm. Today, the flash sale begins at 12 pm and the customers who are interested to buy the Redmi Y2 should take note. The e-commerce website is offering a cashback of up to Rs 1,750 on the purchases made via HDFC credit and debit cards. Jio subscribers can get an additional data voucher worth Rs 500 on the purchase of Redmi Y2.

Coming to another sale that’s running neck and neck with Amazon Prime Day sale, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days will offer the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A under the flash sale scheduled to begin at 12 pm. Interestingly, both the TV models were available yesterday as well – when the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale began. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch 4K is priced at Rs 44,999, the Mi TV 4A 43-inch full-HD costs Rs 22,999, and the Mi TV 4A 32-inch HD is priced at Rs 13,999. Under the flash sale during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days, the customers will be able to get discounts of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,750 on SBI credit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the budget smartphone that comes as the successor to the last year’s Redmi Y1. It boasts of an AI-powered 16-megapixel camera on the front while a dual camera setup is given on the rear of the smartphone. It has a 5.99-inch HD+ display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It packs 32GB and 64GB storage options, with support for expandability via microSD card. It is backed by a 3080mAh battery under the hood.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A come preloaded with Android-based PatchWall UI, customised by the company to offer a modernised interface that streamlines several input sources on a single screen. The Mi TV 4 has a 55-inch display panel that supports up to 4K resolution while the Mi TV 4A comes in two sizes – the 43-inch variant support full-HD 1080p resolution and the 32-inch model can play HD content. The Mi TV 4 has 2GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.