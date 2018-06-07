Xiaomi Redmi Y2 launch set for today: Price in India, specs

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be a dual SIM card-supported smartphone that will ship with MIUI 9

Xiaomi is holding an event today in New Delhi where the launch of the Redmi Y2 is expected. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the rebranded version of the Redmi S2 that was launched in China recently. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be the successor to the Redmi Y1, which was launched in India last year alongside a smaller version – Redmi Y1 Lite. The smartphone has been touted as the ‘Real You Smartphone’ to take on the recently launched Realme 1 smartphone by Oppo, which also took a dig at Xiaomi phones at the phone’s launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India Launch Live Stream

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is set to launch at an event in New Delhi today at 3 pm. The company has already made the dedicated page live on its website where a placeholder has been put. There is a timer running on the website and the YouTube live stream will become active once it ends.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India, Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price is speculated to be Rs 9,999 for the base variant, going up till Rs 11,999 for the top variant, as per a previous report. The smartphone will be a budget smartphone, much like its predecessor. The colour options will be Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold for the Redmi Y2.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be a dual SIM card-supported smartphone that will ship with MIUI 9. The smartphone will have a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card of up to 256GB.

As for the optics, the Redmi Y2 is likely to bear a dual camera setup on the rear comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone will have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies, powered by AI capabilities to beautify and enhance the photographs. The front camera will also offer facial recognition to the user. There will be a standard set of connectivity features while a 3080mAh battery will fuel the internals of the Redmi Y2.