Xiaomi Redmi Y2 goes on sale today: How to get 240GB free data on purchase

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will go on sale today at 12 pm. The smartphone, which was launched earlier this month, will be available to purchase via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y2 is the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 that debuted in China a few weeks back.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The other variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999. You can purchase the smartphone in the flash sale starting at 12 noon today.

Xiaomi is bundling the purchase the Redmi Y2 with some offers. You will get an instant cashback of Rs 500 on purchases made via ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Airtel is giving away a cashback of Rs 1,800 along with free additional data of 240GB to its prepaid customers.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with support for dual SIM cards (Nano) in a dedicated slot and runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The smartphone packs 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

The cameras are the highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. The rear camera on the smartphone has dual shooters – 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with AI Beauty that enhances and optimises the selfies.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is fueled by a 3080mAh battery under the hood, which is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of media consumption and 31 days of standby. There are standard connectivity options on the Redmi Y2 including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others.