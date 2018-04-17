Xiaomi Redmi S2 with dual cameras could launch soon in India

Redmi S2 is likely to come with budget-segment specifications

While Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Mi 6X aka Mi A2 on April 25 in China, it could be working on another smartphone in the budget segment. Dubbed the Xiaomi Redmi S2, the new Redmi series phone is expected to debut this year in China, as well as India. This might also be the first time that the company would launch a device simultaneously in both the countries.

As per a report by XDA Developers that got a hold of certain firmware information, claimed to be of the Redmi S2, the smartphone will come with budget-segment specifications. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is reported to sport an HD+ display (size unknown) with 18:9 aspect ratio, identical to ones seen on Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 16GB of onboard storage, sans the RAM information.

In terms of the camera, the Redmi S2 is reported to bear a dual camera setup on the rear – 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor as the primary sensor and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will pack a 5-megapixel front camera featuring the similar Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. The cameras will be equipped with EIS, Bokeh effect, and facial recognition features.

The report further adds that the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is likely to pack a 3080mAh battery under the hood. It will come preloaded with Android 8.0 Oreo, possibly with MIUI 9 on top. It, however, does not reveal any information on when this smartphone will be launched, except for the launch countries – China and India.