Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price, specifications, and features compared

Both the smartphones have dual cameras on the rear and AI beautification capabilities on the front camera

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi S2 mid-range smartphone that is touted to have the best selfie camera in the Redmi series. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 comes as the contender to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which was recently launched in India by Asus in collaboration with Flipkart. While the Redmi S2 has initially been launched in China, it is likely that Xiaomi will bring the smartphone to India. Both the smartphones have dual cameras on the rear and AI beautification capabilities on the front camera. We take a look at the price, specifications, and features of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 and Nokia 6.1 to find out the major differences.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been launched in China at a price of 999 yuan for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,299 yuan. Both the price points translate to Rs 10,500 and Rs 13,800, respectively. The smartphone will be available in China on May 17 via the e-commerce website Suning.com.

On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India last month, in partnership with Flipkart for exclusive online selling rights. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 costs Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999 in India. The smartphone is exclusively available via Flipkart in India in weekly flash sales.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 comes in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, and Rose Gold colour options while the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has Midnight Black and Grey colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is a close contender to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 when it comes to placing their specifications lists side by side. There are a lot of features and specifications common between both the handsets. Starting off with the display, the Redmi S2 has a 5.99 HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 while the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with the same aspect ratio of 18:9. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor while the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a slightly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor under the hood. Both the handsets have 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage models coupling the processor.

Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 boasts of a 16-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. The camera offers features such as AI Smart Beauty, AI POrtrait Mode, Front HDR, and Face Unlock features. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, has an 8-megapixel camera with a soft light LED flash, coupled with AI beautification capabilities. On the rear, the Redmi S2 has a dual camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters with LED flash while the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a combination of two cameras – one with a 13-megapixel shooter and the other with a 5-megapixel shooter.

The internals of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is powered by a 3080mAh battery while the ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs a huge 5000mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options on both the handsets are same including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE, except for the IR Blaster on the Redmi S2 that lets the users control home appliances such as TVs and ACs.