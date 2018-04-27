Xiaomi Redmi S2 passes China’s 3C certification ahead of imminent launch

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has now been listed on China’s 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) website

While the speculation about Xiaomi’s new budget offering under the Redmi brand began recently, the smartphone has now passed through a certification website, hinting at an impending launch. The Xiaomi Redmi S2, which was earlier spotted on TENAA, has now been spotted on China’s 3C certification website. The arrival of Redmi S2 on the certification website suggests that its launch is not too far.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 has now been listed on China’s 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) website. While this listing does not reveal any specifications, it does hint that the smartphone is indeed in the works and expected to launch soon. The smartphone is likely to launch in China and India in the budget segment.

Previously, the TENAA listing of the Redmi S2 divulged its key specifications including a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI. The smartphone is likely to run an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of RAM options. There will also be three storage models – 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The smartphone will pack an Adreno 506 GPU for graphics performance.

The cameras on the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be in a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. While on the front, the Redmi S2 is said to come with a 16-megapixel camera. Apart from this, there is no additional information available as of now and we may get to know more about the phone in coming weeks.