Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch set for May 10; here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi has announced that it will be holding an event on May 10 in China to launch a new product. The teaser posted by the company contains an image of a building belonging to the Suning Tesco with a reserve parachute that highlights the word surprise with an emboldened ‘S’ letter, hinting at the launch of the imminent Redmi S2 smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been leaked previously revealing its key specifications, before passing through China’s 3C certification website. The launch of Redmi S2 now seems to have officially received a date.

In a post on China’s social media platform Weibo, Xiaomi shared an image of the upcoming event that is scheduled for May 10 in China. The partnership with Suning Tesco – one of the leading e-commerce platforms in China – suggests that the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be exclusively available on Suning.com. The smartphone was also rumoured to be launched in India alongside China, so it is likely that Xiaomi may host an event in India sometime later to unveil the Redmi S2.

Previously, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 was reported being listed on the TENAA and China’s 3C certification websites, confirming the existence the smartphone, which was later reaffirmed by a leaked hands-on video showing the smartphone in action. It was also showcased at the opening of the first Mi Store in the Czech Republic, where all its specifications were revealed. According to the rumours so far, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will pack a body similar to the Redmi 5, including a metal unibody.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will pack a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. The storage options on the smartphone are likely to be 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. The smartphone will come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.

For photography, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to have a dual camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary camera. There will also be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the smartphone. The smartphone is likely to pack a 3080mAh battery under the hood.