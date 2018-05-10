Xiaomi Redmi S2 is the ‘best Redmi selfie camera’ phone: Check out price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi S2 sports a 5.99-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been finally launched at an event held in Nanjing, where the headquarters of Suning.com is located. Suning.com is the exclusive partner for the sale of Redmi S2 in China, as confirmed by Xiaomi earlier. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera that is touted to equip AI Beauty and Portrait mode. The smartphone is already listed on Aliexpress.com ahead of the launch, despite the exclusive partnership with Suning.com for online sale.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Price

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be available in China initially. It will come in two RAM and storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The base model price has been set at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 10,500) while the top end model is priced at 1,299 yuan (roughly Rs 14,000).

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be available in Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Grey, and Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is touted to be the best Redmi selfie camera phone. The handset comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter with AI beautification and AI Portrait mode. The handset runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. There are three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB, as well as three inbuilt storage options – 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

The rear cameras on the Redmi S2 are dual shooters – one of which is a 12-megapixel sensor while the other one is a 5-megapixel shooter. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear, as well as the ability to unlock the phone using facial recognition. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is backed by a 3080mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE among others.