Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro India launch on March 12

Xiaomi has started teasing its next Redmi Note in India. The next Redmi Note, aka Redmi Note 9, will be launched in India on March 12. Quite possibly, like the Redmi Note 7, this would also be a global launch which means India will be the first market in the world to get the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 9 is expected to come in two models, a vanilla Redmi Note 9 and a more powerful Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has started teasing the upcoming launch on social media teasing cameras and performance as main highlights, possibly of the ‘pro’ Redmi Note 9. The vanilla Redmi Note 9 is expected to bring a lot of these features at a more affordable price. While Redmi does not mention core hardware, it is hinting that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come with four rear cameras. Sort of like the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Again, while core configuration of these cameras is unknown, the setup will be different from how it is in the Redmi Note 8 Pro. In the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the cameras are arranged vertically, while in the Redmi Note 9 Pro, these will be arranged inside a square module, something like say the Samsung Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11.

Because we’re dealing with Xiaomi here, we can expect the company to drop more information ahead of launch.

In a separate tweet, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has teased the Redmi Note 9 Pro although one has to be keen eye in order to spot the phone in question. The phone will unsurprisingly be made of glass (with gradient finish) and it will have USB Type-C charging.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro brought many industry firsts. It was the first smartphone in India to come with a 64MP quad camera setup, and the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek’s gaming-focused Helio G90T processor. Something similar will be expected from the Redmi Note 8 Pro as well, although it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi chooses to go the ‘iterative’ route here considering how big an upgrade the Redmi Note 8 Pro was, and it is still a new smartphone – Xiaomi had launched it in October last year.

Arch rival Realme is meanwhile dropping its competing phones, aka Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, early. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro India launch is happening on March 5.