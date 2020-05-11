Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price increased thanks to GST hike, now available for buying in India

Redmi is max-ing things out with its next-generation Redmi Note – literally and figuratively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is finally available for buying in India, after launching in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. As expected, Xiaomi is revising the prices of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max by up to Rs 1,500, thanks to the Government of India’s recent GST hike on smartphones and components. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with updated pricing is now selling in India via Amazon India, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partner stores, subject to conditions, since the country is still under a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max revised India prices

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India now starts at Rs 16,499 (up from Rs 14,999) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 19,999 (up from Rs 18,999) for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model that will be available for Rs 17,999 (up from Rs 16,999).

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB/64GB: Rs 16,499

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB/128GB: Rs 17,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB/128GB: Rs 19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs and features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a near all-glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, front as well as on the camera module – the outer frame is plastic. The phone comes in black, blue and white colour options. On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a centrally positioned punch hole cutout.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs Qualcomm’s new 8nm-based Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro camera for closeups (up to 2cm), and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32MP camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is further backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support – Xiaomi is bundling a 33W fast charger in the box.