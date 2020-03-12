Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India with 64MP quad cameras, 5020mAh battery and NavIC support

Redmi is max-ing things out with its next-generation Redmi Note – literally and figuratively.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is max-ing things out with its next-generation Redmi Note – literally and figuratively. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is making its global debut in India on Thursday, March 12, with a near all-glass body, a large 6.67-inch display with a Samsung Galaxy S20-style punch hole cutout, 64MP quad rear cameras, a 32MP front camera, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 720G processor with ISRO’s NavIC support, and a massive 5,020mAh battery with whopping 33W fast charging. As I said, it’s all maxed out.

All maxed out and yet the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max falls well within the Redmi Note’s conventional ‘affordable’ pricing. Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 18,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model that will be available for Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for buying from March 25 from Amazon India, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s MI Home stores and offline partner stores.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max design, specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max uses Xiaomi’s ‘aura’ design with slight colour tweaks – Xiaomi is calling it aura balance which means colours are a lot more subdued this time round in comparison to previous Redmi Note phones. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in black, blue and white colour options. In terms of materials, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, front as well as on the new square camera module – the outer frame is still plastic though. Xiaomi is also moving the fingerprint scanner on to the side with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, as opposed to its usual back placing.

On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a taller 20.9 ‘cinematic’ aspect ratio. Xiaomi is going for a Samsung Galaxy S20-like centrally positioned punch hole cutout here. As mentioned earlier, there’s also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of that screen.

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs Qualcomm’s new 8nm-based Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11.

For photography, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro camera for closeups (up to 2cm), and another 2MP depth sensor. Xiaomi says it is using multi frame noise reduction that takes 8 shots to capture seemingly better native 64MP cameras in the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. There’s also support for RAW file capture. On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32MP camera.

Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support – Xiaomi is bundling a 33W fast charger in the box. Xiaomi claims the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s 5,020mAh battery offers up to 11 hours of PUBG playback while 33W fast charging means you can charge 50 per cent of the phone in under 30 minutes. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also comes with an IR blaster and 2×2 MIMO WiFi. Xiaomi is also using a new Z-axis vibration motor for seemingly better haptics. Plus it keeps the 3.5mm audio jack as well.