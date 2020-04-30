Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 makes global debut, but when will it come to India?

The absence of a vanilla Redmi Note 9 in India means those looking to invest in Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note lineup need to increase their budget to around Rs 13,000 to get the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 lineup for global markets via an online keynote event on Thursday. One of the phones in the lineup was the much-awaited “vanilla” Redmi Note 9 — especially by India standards. Xiaomi also has a Redmi Note 9S that it sells globally, but it’s a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro that’s already available in India.
The Redmi Note 9 global variant has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080p+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout that houses a 13MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone has an 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage (expandable). Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11. A massive 5,020mAh battery powers the whole thing and there’s support for 18W fast charging via USB Type C.
In terms of optics, we’re looking at a four camera setup — 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide angle, 2MP depth, and another 2MP for macros or closeups.
The Redmi Note 9 global variant will come in two options, 3GB/64GB for $199 (roughly Rs 15,000) and 4GB/128GB for $249 (roughly Rs 19,000).
Alongside the Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro for global markets which is basically the same thing as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India model, so no surprises there.
Interestingly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is the default Redmi Note 9 in India, at least for now. This means, those looking to buy a newer-generation Redmi Note at an entry-level pricing don’t get that option from Xiaomi for now. The vanilla Redmi Note has conventionally been always priced at around Rs 10,000 bringing most – if not all – ‘pro’ features at an even more affordable price.
The absence of a vanilla Redmi Note 9 means those looking to invest in Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note lineup need to increase their budget to around Rs 13,000 to get the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
That’s not to say Xiaomi isn’t looking to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India though. Post the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India launch, Xiaomi India head of marketing Anuj Sharma had confirmed, in a round table session with the media over a Zoom call, that “the Redmi Note 9 will take a little more time, we are not ready with it yet.” This was in March. There was no Redmi Note 9 back then, global or otherwise.
Whether or not the Redmi Note 9 global variant will also end up becoming the India variant is something only time will tell.
