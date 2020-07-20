Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; brings Helio G85, 48MP quad cameras and 5,020mAh battery for Rs 11,999

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 was launched in India on Monday. Sitting below the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 11,999. For that price, you get a near all-glass body, a large 6.53-inch display with a punch hole cutout, 48MP quad rear cameras, a 13MP front camera, MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, and a massive 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India price and availability
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 14,999 for the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model that will be available for Rs 13,499.The Redmi Note 9 will be available for buying from July 24 from Amazon India, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partner stores.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 specs and features
The Redmi Note 9 uses Xiaomi’s aura balance design, which is also seen in the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 9 will be available in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colour options. In terms of materials, the Redmi Note 9 has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, front as well as on the camera module – the outer frame is still plastic though. Unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
On the front, the Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 20.9 aspect ratio and punch hole cutout.
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 packs a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDRX4 RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11.
For photography, the Redmi Note 9 comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro camera for closeups, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 9 has a 13MP camera.
Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 9 is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support – Xiaomi is bundling a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The phone also supports 9W reverse wired charging.
