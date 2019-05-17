Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel camera to launch in India on May 20

Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain has officially confirmed that the next smartphone to launch in India will be the Redmi Note 7S. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially a variation of the Redmi Note 7 China variant, which was launched in January. The teaser posted by Jain touts a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor beside the other one. The Redmi Note 7S will be coming to India on May 20 via an online launch event that will be live streamed across the company’s social media properties and website.

The Redmi Note 7S will be a member of the family that already has Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The launch for the smartphone is set for May 20 while its online sale will be hosted on Flipkart among other marketplaces. Flipkart is already teasing the Redmi Note 7S on its website. The teasers show an outline of the smartphone, showing a dewdrop-style notch, which is a little different from the one on the China version of Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi has also shared some photos on the social media that it claims have been shot on Redmi Note 7S. The photographs are a mix of daytime portraits and low-light ones. The photos carry the ‘Redmi Note 7S’ watermark that mentions the availability of two cameras, one of which is a 48-megapixel sensor. We could not independently verify if these photos have been shot using the said Redmi Note 7S smartphone.

Jain earlier announced that Xiaomi will be bringing the Redmi K20, the first flagship phone under the brand, to India. The China launch is still to happen. Separately, Xiaomi India is also poised to launch a smartphone that will rock the latest Qualcomm processor with three cameras likely. There is not much information available as of now to spare but the latest processors from Qualcomm include the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G.