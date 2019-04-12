India’s love for Xiaomi made Redmi Note 7 phones cross 1 million mark in sales

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 5:33 PM

Redmi Note 7 series was launched quite soon after Xiaomi spun its Redmi sub-brand off into a separate brand

Redmi Note 7 phones have crossed the 1 million mark in sales in India within a month since the sales began. Xiaomi is celebrating its yet another victory in India’s smartphone market, which has previously seen the Chinese giant securing the top position when it comes to shipments.

Previously, the old family members of the Redmi Note series – Redmi Note 6 and Redmi Note 5 – had seen themselves conferred with the same title. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro continue the legacy as Indians took to online shopping websites due to greater discounts and complimentary benefits.

According to the statistics revealed in the annual report of 2018 by IDC in February, Xiaomi topped the charts with 41 million shipments last year, showing a 58.6 per cent YoY growth. Xiaomi has been the #1 smartphone company for four consecutive quarters since Q3 2018, the company reaffirmed in a company release.

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant sale date announced for Flipkart, Mi.com

The Redmi Note 7 series was launched quite soon after Xiaomi spun its Redmi sub-brand off into a separate brand. The company said that it is reevaluating its product strategy and that it wants to focus on Mi series under the Xiaomi umbrella to counter brands in the premium segment. It was an indirect jibe at Samsung that has lately scooted down to the mid-range price category with flagship-like smartphones. OnePlus, meanwhile, is still the top smartphone vendor in that segment.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 675 processors, respectively, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have a 6.3-inch display with a dewdrop-style notch. The former starts at Rs 9,999 in India while the other one is priced starting at Rs 13,999. The sales are held periodically on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. Xiaomi says both the smartphones will soon arrive at all offline partner stores.

  4. India’s love for Xiaomi made Redmi Note 7 phones cross 1 million mark in sales
