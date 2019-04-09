Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant sale date announced for Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in February where Xiaomi announced two models – 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Since the first sale, the former variant has been available to buy as Xiaomi cited some manufacturing issues regarding the latter. Manu Kumar Jain, MD Xiaomi India, has now announced that the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB model will go on sale Thursday, April 10.

Jain took to Twitter to reveal that first sale of the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be held on Wednesday, April 9 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. The variant costs Rs 16,999, which is in line with the pricing of the prequels such as Redmi Note 6 Pro and Note 5 Pro.

Except for more RAM and storage, the Redmi Note 7 Pro high-end variant is exactly similar to the one that has been on sale for couple past days. There is a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Dot Display, essentially a water drop-sized notch on the display, with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with eight cores. The storage on both models is expandable up to 128GB.

Redmi Note 7 Pro introduces the 48-megapixel camera to Xiaomi’s line of smartphones. The sensor has an aperture of f/1.79, in addition to a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera with screen flash. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 4.0. There are connectivity options on Redmi Note 7 Pro including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C, and support for two 4G VoLTE SIM cards.