Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48-megapixel AI camera, Snapdragon 675 launched: Price is on par with rivals

Redmi Note 7 Pro has been globally launched

After a month full of teasers, Xiaomi took the wraps off the Redmi Note 7 Pro at an event in New Delhi, which also marks the smartphone’s global launch. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, in fact, is Xiaomi’s first 48-megapixel camera phone in India while the same camera is available on the Redmi Note 7 in China. Xiaomi has essentially kept the interesting features reserved for the Redmi Note 7 Pro in global market while Redmi Note 7 appears to have been trimmed down in the camera department. Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Note 7 in India with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced strategically at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The pricing is on par with the prequel Redmi Note 6 Pro, as well as the new contenders from Samsung and Realme. The colour options include Nebula Red and Neptune Blue. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner offline retailers. The sale starts at 12pm on March 13, Xiaomi said at the event.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro buyers who also own an Airtel connection will get freebies including up to 1,120GB of 4G data, unlimited calling bundled with the recharge pack, and free access to Airtel’s IPTV.

It was initially speculated that Xiaomi will only be coming up with the Redmi Note 7 in India while the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro will be held in China first. However, Xiaomi chose India as the first country where Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available besides the Redmi Note 7, which is already selling in China. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had been teasing the features of Redmi Note 7 Pro on Weibo, which could mean a launch in China to follow.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also the second device after Xiaomi spun off its Redmi brand as a sub-brand. It comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340×1080 pixel) LCD display with a ‘Dot Notch’, a new yet better name for the ‘waterdrop’-style notch. Xiaomi is seemingly inspired by Samsung that has also named the various forms of cutouts on display (Infinity-U, Infinity-V, and Infinity-O). The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi has always talked about the processor it uses on its budget and mid-range smartphones and it is an integral part of its marketing strategy. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which is built on the 11-nanometre FinFET technology. The smartphone has two RAM and storage variants that we mentioned earlier. The storage on the smartphone can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

The design of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is similar to that of the Redmi Note 7 – the ‘Aura Design’ that is iridescent. For cameras, Xiaomi has joined the club of 48-megapixel sensors by introducing its first on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. There are dual cameras on the Redmi Note 7 Pro – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera – powered by AI. Xiaomi says Redmi Note 7 Pro uses signal processing technique with the help of Spectra 250L ISP. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 13-megapixel AI camera that can click portraits with just one camera, Xiaomi claims.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro supports dual SIM card in a hybrid setup – one Nano-SIM card and one microSD card or two Nano-SIM cards. The smartphone comes running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the MIUI 10 skin. There is a fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock on the Redmi Note 7 as biometric options. The smartphone has a 4000mAh battery under the hood that supports Quick Charge 4.0. The Redmi Note 7 Pro measures 159.2×75.2×8.1mm.