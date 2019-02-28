Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 AI SoC, dual rear AI cameras launched in India

Xiaomi at its mega event in New Delhi launched a slew of new devices, which includes the highly-anticipated Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China last month and was expected to be launched in India initially but Xiaomi surprised us by announcing the global launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside the India launch of the Redmi Note 7.

The 48-megapixel camera that has been the centre of Xiaomi’s show-and-tell has rather made its way to the Redmi Note 7 Pro while the little sibling Redmi Note 7 settled for 12-megapixel sensor besides a 5-megapixel sensor at the back. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which Xiaomi claims is better than the ones packed in Realme and Asus phones in the same segment.

The Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) ‘Dot Notch’ Display, which is essentially a waterdrop notch with rebranding. It is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and rear sides. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There are two RAM and storage variants – 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card in a hybrid tray. This means that either one Nano-SIM card and microSD card can go inside or two Nano-SIM cards can be inserted into the phone.

Xiaomi has changed the specifications for the Redmi Note 7 in India. Unlike the 48-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with PDAF, EIS, and AI Portrait Mode. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 offers a 13-megapixel front camera with AI Portrait Mode. The smartphone comes with a 4000mAh battery under the hood with Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging. It also has a P2i-coated body to offer a long life.

In India, the Redmi Note 7 will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red colours. The sale starts at 12 pm on March 6 via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. It will also be made available via offline retailers. Airtel customers can get up to 1,120GB of data, unlimited calls, and access to Airtel IPTV as an offer.