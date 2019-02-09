Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Launch date, specifications, price; all you need to know

By: | Updated: February 9, 2019 10:42 AM

Xiaomi Note 7 Features: The phone comes with a bundle of the latest features available in the mobile market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launch in China in January with three storage models. (IE)

Redmi note 7 launch: The wait is over for all those waiting for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. The phone has become one of the most anticipated smartphones in India and is likely to be launched in India later this month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launch in China in January with three storage models.

Xiaomi Note 7 Features:

The Chinese smarthphone maker brings two variants of the Redmi Note 7 to its users in India — 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB. However, if reports are to go by, Xiaomi may also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model in India at a later date.

The colour variants include black, blue, and red.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with 48MP+5MP dual AI backed cameras, 13MP front camera, 6.3-inch Full HD+ resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price

The 3GB RAM+32GB storage model is reportedly priced at Yuan 999, which is around Rs 10,000 in Indian currency.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 12,000 approx.

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost around Rs 14,000, though users will have to wait for an official launch to confirm the pricing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch date in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is expected to be launched in the month of February itself and is expected to be in competition with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy series phones.

