Xiaomi’s 48-megapixel camera phone coming to India: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch in India teased by Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is coming to India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, has teased the launch of the company’s first smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera in a rather unusual way. In his tweet, Jain posted an upside down photograph featuring himself with Lei Jun who is the CEO and founder of Xiaomi. He also posted the tweet in the inverted manner, saying the upcoming 48-megapixel phone is “gonna turn this industry upside down.”

The tweet comes at a time when the hype around Xiaomi’s first 48-megapixel phone in India began catching fire. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the two smartphones with a massive 48-megapixel camera sensor, the other being the Honor V20 that is set to launch in India as Honor View 20 late this month. The smartphone is the successor to the Redmi Note 6, one of the company’s most-selling smartphones in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 in China earlier this month at a price starting at 999 yuan (approximately Rs 10,500), which is opposite of what everyone speculated initially going by the camera specifications. This was accompanied by the announcement that Redmi is now a sub-brand and will cater to the mid- and budget-range. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is currently on sale in China.

Jain did not specify the exact timelines for the launch of Redmi Note 7 in his tweet, however, it is expected the smartphone will debut in India sometime in February. It is noteworthy that Xiaomi launched the predecessor Redmi Note 5 in India in the same month last year.

On the sidelines of the Redmi Note 7 launch event in China, Xiaomi teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera around the time of Chinese new year. The company could launch both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India at the same event.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, however, it is reported the Redmi Note 7 Pro could be integrated with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The former has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It has a dual setup of cameras at the back – a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor.