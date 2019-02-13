Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch deferred till March: Report

TThe launch of much-awaited Chinese smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India has been deferred till March, a report in xxxx said. The smartphone was earlier slated to hit the Indian market by February end but now it has been delayed. However, the launch date has not been confirmed yet by the company.

The device was launched last month in China. The flash sale of Redmi Note 7 had commended in mid January with a price tag of CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400).

A month later, the company has set a new record as it sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 in China. The seven-digit milestone has also been confirmed on Redmi CEO Lu Weibing’s official Weibo account. The CEO also shared an internal message for the Xiaomi board of directors, confirming the impressive benchmark.

The device features military-grade build quality along with a 48-megapixel camera in the back.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 quickly became a popular smartphone brand in India even before its official launch in the country. The Redmi Note 7 was expected to be launched in February 2019. However, reports now suggest that Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 will land in March this year. Besides the Note 7, the company is also mulling on the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Go along with Redmi Note 7.

In MySmartPrice report, it has been said that the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India is postponed to March. However, the launch date has not been confirmed yet. The report said that Redmi Note 7 will come in two storage variants in India – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Although it is being said that the 6GB RAM storage variant might not be available in India.

As it is the case with the Redmi phones, the Redmi Note series has been traditionally priced under Rs 15,000 in India, and with this new version, Xiaomi start this phone at Rs 9,999, reports suggest.

The company is already talking about the Redmi Note 7 in the country as Xiaomi’s India head, Manu Kumar Jain leaves no stone unturned to promote it. Sold in a string of flash sales, the Redmi Note 7 saw thousands of smartphones vanishing in a jiffy. Xiaomi has created a lot of buzz around the smartphone and it can be safely said that the Redmi Note 7 could do replicate its success in the Indian smartphone market too.