Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with quad cameras, notch display launched in India: Avail it for Rs 12,499 under Black Friday sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now official in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been finally launched in India at an event held in New Delhi. Touting the four cameras, Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi, said that Redmi Note 6 Pro takes the portrait photography to “the next level” where it competes with the likes of the flagship devices such as Galaxy S9+. For the first time in the Redmi Note series, Xiaomi has introduced four cameras – two cameras on each side. Not only the cameras have better specifications, but they have also got smarter with AI Scene Detection that essentially detects the scene and optimises the camera settings accordingly.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/64GB variant will cost Rs 15,999 in India. The sale begins on Black Friday, November 23 at 12 noon via Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi announced that the handset will be available at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 for both the variants, respectively only for the Black Friday sale. On top of this, the customers can avail a further discount of Rs 500 on HDFC bank cards. Jain also said that there will be a lot more other surprises that will be available on Black Friday sale day. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in Classic Black, Lake Blue, Rose Gold, and Red colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch at the top and a aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass and with up to 500 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options along with 64GB internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. Xiaomi says that Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with many system optimisations that make it 30 per cent faster than the predecessor. The handset supports dual VoLTE SIM cards, which means that users will be able to use two 4G SIM cards to make VoLTE calls.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with Wi-Fi Passthrough, which means that one device connected to a Wi-Fi network can double up as a hotspot for other devices. It’s not something new on Xiaomi devices, but Sharma chose to highlight this exclusively for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W Quick Charge. The power adapter comes with customisations that can withstand voltage surges up to 380V. The battery is claimed to last up to two days. The handset has an ‘Arc’ design, which company says was highly demanded by the Mi Fans.

For the cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi Note device to come with four cameras – two on each side. There is a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the rear while there is a setup of a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the front. The cameras are powered by AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait 2.0, Dual Pixel Autofocus, and a 1.4-micron large pixel array embedded inside the handset. There are other features such as Super Pixel that bins 4 images into one to create better photographs. Xiaomi said that Redmi Note 6 Pro can click photos that look on par with the ones taken by flagship devices such as iPhone Xs and Pixel 3.