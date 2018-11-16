Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch in India on November 22: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch in India on November 22

Xiaomi seems set to launch a new entrant to its highly successful smartphone line in India, the Redmi Note series. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will launch in India on November 22 for which the company has sent out media invites and shared official teasers via its social media channels. The company launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand back in September at a cost starting at 6,990 Thai baht (roughly Rs 15,400).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to cost in India nearly as much as it does in Thailand. There is a single variant of the smartphone available in Thailand at a price of 6,990 Thai baht, which means that India pricing could be somewhere between Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,000. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the sequel to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India on Friday and is now available at Rs 13,999 for the base model.

On the availability, Xiaomi has chosen to reveal the sale dates this time. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale for the first time at 12 pm on November 23, a day after it is launched in the country. It is not clear whether the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart or Amazon.in, or if it will simultaneously make its way to the offline markets. In any case, we will get the official announcements on the day the smartphone is launched.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch at the top of the display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 54GB of onboard storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card. There has been only a single variant for the smartphone made available by the company. However, it is likely that Xiaomi may introduce more RAM and storage variants in Indian market.

For the cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with company’s Dual Pixel technology. There is an LED flash accompanying the cameras. For selfies, there is again a dual camera setup comprising a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.